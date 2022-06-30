PFG Advisors Cuts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $118.31 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

