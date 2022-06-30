PFG Advisors Has $760,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Generac were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $433,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 35.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 74.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 31.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.14.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $214.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

