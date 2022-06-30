PFG Advisors Purchases 1,726 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

