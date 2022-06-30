PFG Advisors Purchases 2,105 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

PFG Advisors increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,075,000 after acquiring an additional 85,638 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 784.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 864,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,845 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 711,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 642,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 471,078 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $52.44.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

