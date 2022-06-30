PFG Advisors Reduces Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 360,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 182,512 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

