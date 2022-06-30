Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Reduced by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $285.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

