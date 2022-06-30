Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE:FENG opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $56.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.82. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

