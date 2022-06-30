Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,558,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 331,680 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,947,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 31,328 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

