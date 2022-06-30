Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at UBS Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $72.30 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.68.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

