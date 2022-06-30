Piper Sandler Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to $3.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CGC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.16.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

