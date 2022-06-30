PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 210.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The firm has a market cap of $191.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.82.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PlayAGS by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.