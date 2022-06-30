PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 210.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The firm has a market cap of $191.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.82.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PlayAGS by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.
About PlayAGS (Get Rating)
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
