Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.24.

Shares of PLUG opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.73. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $208,732,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,172.8% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,689 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

