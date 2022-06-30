Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 6.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.05. Approximately 101,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,791,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Plug Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

