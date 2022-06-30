Polaris (NYSE:PII) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.57 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PII. DA Davidson started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Polaris stock opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris has a 12 month low of $94.24 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,218 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $88,949,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $37,614,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 267,765 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

