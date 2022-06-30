Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 180 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 77.7% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.20 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

