Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTLO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

PTLO opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.

In other Portillo’s news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,773. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at $418,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

