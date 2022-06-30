PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after acquiring an additional 580,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $46,611,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.55.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $117.21 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.66.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

