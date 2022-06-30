Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

PINC stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22. Premier has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,346,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 268,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 101,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

