Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 227.4% from the May 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $36.96 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02.

