PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) were up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $34.91. Approximately 6,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 828,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

A number of analysts have commented on PRCT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $719,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth $275,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.