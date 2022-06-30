Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) vs. Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Professional has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

59.8% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Professional shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Professional and Amerant Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $85.81 million 3.09 $21.36 million $1.36 14.19 Amerant Bancorp $368.46 million 2.58 $112.92 million $3.09 9.01

Amerant Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Amerant Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Professional and Amerant Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 1 1 0 2.50 Amerant Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Professional currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.17%. Amerant Bancorp has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Professional.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional 21.78% 9.45% 0.80% Amerant Bancorp 30.67% 9.83% 1.03%

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats Professional on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Company Profile (Get Rating)

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management and treasury management services. The company operates through a network of eleven locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as has a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in St. Pete, Florida, Jacksonville, and Bedford, New Hampshire. Professional Holding Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, the company offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, it provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 banking centers comprising 17 in Florida and 7 in Texas. It also operates loan production offices in Tampa, Florida. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

