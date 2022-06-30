PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE PGRU opened at $4.65 on Thursday. PropertyGuru has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

