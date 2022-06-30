ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

PRPH stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of -0.02.

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

