PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.