PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Intel by 10.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 24,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 136,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Intel by 15.9% in the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 300,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.29 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.