PSI Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Several research firms have commented on ED. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.