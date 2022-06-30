PSI Advisors LLC Sells 608 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 112.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.