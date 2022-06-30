Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PLSE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens cut Pulse Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

