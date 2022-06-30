Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($112.77) target price on Puma in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($86.17) target price on Puma in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on Puma in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of PUM opened at €63.92 ($68.00) on Wednesday. Puma has a 1 year low of €60.30 ($64.15) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($122.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €80.78.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

