Pura Vida Investments, Llc Sells 99,386 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,427,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,650,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $0.86 on Thursday. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $101.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.88.
OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 877.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 14.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 3.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 553,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
