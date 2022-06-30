Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By B. Riley

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

TECK opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,851,000 after buying an additional 318,294 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $318,590,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 32.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,261,000 after buying an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,367,000 after buying an additional 262,177 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

