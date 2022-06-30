Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.
