Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rose Bentley bought 36,646 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,879.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 66,646 shares of company stock worth $70,579 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 341.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

