Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Cowen

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QTNT. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.25.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Quotient has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

