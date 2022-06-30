Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Cowen

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QTNT. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.25.
NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Quotient has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.
Quotient Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
