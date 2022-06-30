Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of QTNT opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.72. Quotient has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

