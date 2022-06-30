R1 RCM Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for R1 RCM in a report issued on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the healthcare provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for R1 RCM’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 461,450 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in R1 RCM by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 577,798 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

