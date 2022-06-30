Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS RMYHY opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

