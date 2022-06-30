Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

RDFN has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Redfin stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $921.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Redfin will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,927,331.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,695 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Redfin by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 57,821 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Redfin by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Redfin by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Redfin by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 68,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

