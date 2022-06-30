Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Lowered to $11.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.04% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.
NYSE:RWT opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $924.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 194,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
