Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Lowered to $11.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

NYSE:RWT opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $924.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 194,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

