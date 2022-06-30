Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.60.

NYSE:RRX opened at $114.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,305,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

