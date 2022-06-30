Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 1.9% After Insider Selling

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 6,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,225,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

Specifically, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $46,307.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,101 shares of company stock worth $1,996,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after acquiring an additional 99,696 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,456,000 after buying an additional 188,679 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

