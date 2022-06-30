Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,304,000 after purchasing an additional 264,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after buying an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $130.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

