Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Prosus’ FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Prosus in a report released on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Patulea now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Prosus’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prosus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PROSY. Investec cut Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Prosus from €110.00 ($117.02) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut Prosus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Prosus from €97.00 ($103.19) to €76.00 ($80.85) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prosus from €86.00 ($91.49) to €93.00 ($98.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

Shares of PROSY stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Prosus has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

