Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dover (DOV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dover (NYSE: DOV) in the last few weeks:

6/29/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Dover was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/23/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $176.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Dover was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/31/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Dover was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $121.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.40. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Dover by 76.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 46.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dover by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

