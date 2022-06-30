Reshma Kewalramani Sells 11,689 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $280.35 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $293.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $202,855,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

