Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $39.71 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

