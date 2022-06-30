Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 74,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:QSR opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.53.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.76.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

