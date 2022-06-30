Reviewing Asana (NYSE:ASAN) & UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) and UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Asana alerts:

This table compares Asana and UiPath’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $378.44 million 9.46 -$288.34 million ($1.77) -10.63 UiPath $892.25 million 12.06 -$525.59 million ($0.77) -25.65

Asana has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UiPath. UiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -77.31% -144.13% -44.78% UiPath -42.95% -18.47% -14.28%

Volatility and Risk

Asana has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UiPath has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Asana and UiPath, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 1 4 7 0 2.50 UiPath 2 4 12 0 2.56

Asana currently has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 147.21%. UiPath has a consensus target price of $35.21, suggesting a potential upside of 78.28%. Given Asana’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than UiPath.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of UiPath shares are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of Asana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of UiPath shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UiPath beats Asana on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings. It serves customers in industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, media, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.