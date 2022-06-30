Reviewing VTEX (VTEX) & Its Competitors

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) is one of 413 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare VTEX to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get VTEX alerts:

This table compares VTEX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX -49.92% -26.02% -19.42% VTEX Competitors -30.92% -62.45% -8.07%

This is a summary of recent ratings for VTEX and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 2 6 0 2.75 VTEX Competitors 1593 10948 23685 518 2.63

VTEX currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 615.54%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 67.15%. Given VTEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe VTEX is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VTEX and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $125.77 million -$60.51 million -8.43 VTEX Competitors $1.72 billion $247.96 million -40,161.89

VTEX’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

VTEX competitors beat VTEX on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About VTEX (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.