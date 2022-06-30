RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on RH from $466.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.20.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $237.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a 52 week low of $227.26 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.65 and a 200 day moving average of $370.00.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,490 shares of company stock worth $139,875,772. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in RH by 1,843.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in RH by 494.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

